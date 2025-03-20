Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,794 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,339,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,578,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 721,578 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 408,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 246,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 196,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NWG opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3899 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

