Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

