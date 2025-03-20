Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 6,855.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,874,000 after buying an additional 2,035,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $322,460,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cencora by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,927,000 after buying an additional 338,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Cencora by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,385,000 after buying an additional 314,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cencora by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 308,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,648 shares of company stock worth $3,382,462. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $266.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.41 and a 200-day moving average of $239.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $270.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

