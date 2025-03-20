Signaturefd LLC Has $727,000 Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $39.48 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.76%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

