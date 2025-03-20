Signaturefd LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,606,000 after purchasing an additional 797,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,484,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,457,000 after buying an additional 326,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,400,000 after buying an additional 1,507,708 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Newmont by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,085,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

About Newmont

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

