Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 15.0% in February

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 6.3 %

SIEB stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 70.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 85,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on SIEB

About Siebert Financial

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.