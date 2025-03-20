Short Interest in Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Grows By 20.0%

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unusual Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Unusual Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN UMAC opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28. Unusual Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.
Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.
