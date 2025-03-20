Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Decreases By 13.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,544,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 1,785,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,146.7 days.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

