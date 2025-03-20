Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Increases By 22.3%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,927,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 6,479,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,446.7 days.

Santos Stock Up 2.8 %

STOSF stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Santos has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

