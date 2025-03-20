Short Interest in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Drops By 14.4%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.3 %

PARAA stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $22.68. 2,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.57. Paramount Global has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paramount Global by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.