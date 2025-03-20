Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Declines By 13.5%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,131,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 2,464,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,327.5 days.
Moncler Price Performance
OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.
Moncler Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moncler
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.