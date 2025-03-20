Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Declines By 13.5%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,131,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 2,464,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,327.5 days.

Moncler Price Performance

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

