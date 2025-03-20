Short Interest in Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Decreases By 21.0%

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Massimo Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAMO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68. Massimo Group has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

