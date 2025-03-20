Short Interest in Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Decreases By 21.0%

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Massimo Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MAMO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68. Massimo Group has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.
About Massimo Group
