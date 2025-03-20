Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Decreases By 14.0%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,529,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 4,102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Man Wah Price Performance
Shares of MAWHF stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.
Man Wah Company Profile
