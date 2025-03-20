Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Decreases By 14.0%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,529,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 4,102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Man Wah Price Performance

Shares of MAWHF stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

