Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Declines By 16.3%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 551,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

LiveRamp Trading Up 1.9 %

LiveRamp stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 110,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,182. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,749.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

