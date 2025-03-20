Short Interest in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Grows By 21.6%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on KFY. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

