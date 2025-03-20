Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Decreases By 17.0%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

