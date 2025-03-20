Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Grows By 16.8%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flux Power Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ FLUX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 2,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 160.99%. Research analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Flux Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 481,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 294,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Flux Power by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 103,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Stories

