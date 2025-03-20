Short Interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Decreases By 17.1%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 6,140,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EH stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. EHang has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EHang by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EHang by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EHang by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of EHang by 78.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

