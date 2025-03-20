Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Expands By 23.2%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 151,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 643,535 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,623,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 781,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 432,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

CMCT stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.66) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

Featured Stories

