Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Drops By 18.0%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,659,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 42,243,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 866.5 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPMF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
