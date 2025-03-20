Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Drops By 18.0%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,659,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 42,243,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 866.5 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPMF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.