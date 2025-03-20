Short Interest in CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Decreases By 16.0%

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,766,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 3,292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.8 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ACNDF stock opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79.
CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile
