Short Interest in CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Decreases By 16.0%

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,766,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 3,292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.8 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ACNDF stock opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79.

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

