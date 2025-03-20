Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Grows By 20.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EGF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 6,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.51.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

