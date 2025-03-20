Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

