Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Sells $849,800.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,668,000 after buying an additional 562,774 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $39,222,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,489,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after acquiring an additional 350,703 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

