Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.48.

SHEL stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts expect that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

