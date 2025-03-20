Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK opened at $1.19 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $56.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.