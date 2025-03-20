Share Buyback Plan Initiated by MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Board of Directors

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBC

MasterBrand Stock Up 2.0 %

MasterBrand stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. MasterBrand has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About MasterBrand

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.