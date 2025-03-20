Settian Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,000 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Fiserv makes up about 1.0% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 72,800.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $5,398,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $220.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day moving average of $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

