Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

