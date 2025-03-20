Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHA stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

