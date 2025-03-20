Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $85.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.