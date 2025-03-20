Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $77,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $116.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

