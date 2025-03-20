Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

