Sandra Bates Buys 447,500 Shares of Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI) Stock

Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Bates acquired 447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$156,177.50 ($99,476.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $901.18 million, a P/E ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 4.31.

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

