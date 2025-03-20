Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.30 on June 4th

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 564.7% increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

SBRE opened at GBX 131.25 ($1.71) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 123 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.39). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.01. The stock has a market cap of £327.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Insurance Group will post 19.083558 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

