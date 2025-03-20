Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Issues Earnings Results

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.19%.
Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.71) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 123 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.39). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.01. The firm has a market cap of £326.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
