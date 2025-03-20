Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Issues Earnings Results

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.71) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 123 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.39). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.01. The firm has a market cap of £326.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.