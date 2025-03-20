S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

S4 Capital Price Performance

Shares of SCPPF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising and marketing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

