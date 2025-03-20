S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
S4 Capital Price Performance
Shares of SCPPF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.86.
About S4 Capital
