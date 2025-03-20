Russell Banham Acquires 271,932 Shares of Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) Stock

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH – Get Free Report) insider Russell Banham purchased 271,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$149,834.53 ($95,436.01).

Eureka Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $258.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Eureka Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Eureka Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Eureka Group Company Profile

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides ownership of seniors' rental villages; specialist property management and caretaking services; catering; and managed services.

