RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in RTX were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $135.47 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.