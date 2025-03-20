Royce & Associates LP Sells 79,249 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79,249 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 8.00% of Luna Innovations worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

