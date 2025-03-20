Royce & Associates LP Sells 47,659 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,659 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.17% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 31,926 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $10,373,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

