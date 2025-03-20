Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 866.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,438 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.52% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,640,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,715,000 after buying an additional 2,801,663 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 550,427 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $12,341,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after buying an additional 272,552 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $10,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $24.55 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $937.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

