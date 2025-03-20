Royce & Associates LP Purchases 126,506 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 885.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,506 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.07% of Franklin Covey worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $382.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

