Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 499.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,308 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.31% of Inogen worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGN opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

