Royce & Associates LP Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,678,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after buying an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

