Royce & Associates LP Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,430 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.99% of Community Health Systems worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 522.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 264,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,759 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 39.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 656,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Barclays decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

