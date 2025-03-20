Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,279 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $138,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,418,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,442 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,591 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,833,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,339,000 after buying an additional 1,114,210 shares during the period. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $63.20 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

