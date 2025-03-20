Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $84,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

TMUS opened at $259.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $296.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

