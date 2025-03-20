Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $88.80 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $88,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

