Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) SVP Sells $201,474.00 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RGLD opened at $154.76 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $158.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 61.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

